Palacios is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

The lefty-hitting Palacios will exit the lineup with southpaw Tarik Skubal on the mound for Detroit, enabling Amed Rosario to get another turn as the Rays' starting right fielder. Palacios and Rosario have largely been deployed in a platoon this season, but the Rays have been making more of an effort to get Rosario regular at-bats against right-handed pitching while he's been swinging a hot bat of late. For his part, Palacios has done well to ward off Rosario thus far, as he enters Monday's contest with a .304/.429/.478 slash line across 56 plate appearances.