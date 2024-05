Palacios went 1-for-3 with stolen base Friday against the Yankees.

Palacios lost playing time in the outfield upon Josh Lowe's return, but he has started four of the Rays' last six games at second base. That's primarily displaced Amed Rosario, though both players are likely to lose playing time when Jonathan Aranda (finger) and Brandon Lowe (oblique) -- both currently on a rehab assignment -- are activated from the injured list.