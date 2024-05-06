Palacios is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Palacios has served as a strong-side platoon player in right field for much of the season, but his opportunities in the outfield could be more scarce moving forward with Josh Lowe (hamstring) coming off the 10-day injured list Monday after Jonny DeLuca was activated just three days earlier. Perhaps in preparation to the incoming logjam in the outfield, Palacios has been given more exposure to second base, where he started both of the past two games. He could end up forming a platoon at that spot with the right-handed-hitting Amed Rosario, though it'll be Rosario who gets the starting nod Monday versus White Sox righty Mike Clevinger. Palacios has been one of the better-performing hitters for the Rays this season, posting an .87O OPS while going 5-for-5 in stolen-base attempts across his 95 plate appearances.