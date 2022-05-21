Yarbrough allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out four in four innings during Friday's loss to the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.

The 30-year-old worked behind opener Jalen Beeks during Friday's matchup, but Yarbrough held the Orioles in check while throwing 43 of his 56 pitches for strikes as the primary pitcher. Yarbrough's first three appearances in 2022 came as a traditional starter, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to that role in future outings. The left-hander tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Yankees on Thursday.