Yarbrough (1-3) recorded the win in Tuesday's 6-1 victory over the Nationals, allowing one run on five hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Entering the game after opener John Curtiss, Yarbrough kept Washington off the scoreboard until the sixth inning, at which point the Rays already had a 6-0 lead. The southpaw tossed 52 of 86 pitches for strikes while nudging his ERA back under 4.00. Yarbrough will look to continue a strong finish to the regular season in his next outing Sunday in Baltimore.