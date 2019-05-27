Yarbrough will serve as the primary pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Yarbrough tossed 7.1 strong frames in his last outing against the Indians, surrendering just two runs on four hits and a walk while fanning four. Though he's not starting Tuesday, he'll still have a chance to work multiple innings as the team's bulk reliever.

