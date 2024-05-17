Baz (elbow) struck out three and allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in the third start of his minor-league rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Durham.

After issuing five walks in just 1.2 innings in his second rehab start with Durham, Baz demonstrated improved control. Though he still walked two of the 17 batters (11.8 percent) he faced, Baz spotted 49 of his 69 pitches for strikes. Baz will likely make at least one more rehab start for Durham before the Rays bring him back from the 15-day injured list.