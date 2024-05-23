The Rays reinstated Baz (elbow) from the injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham.

Baz has been on the injured list all season while completing the final stages of recovery from his July 2022 Tommy John surgery. The 24-year-old righty started four games at Triple-A during his rehab assignment, posting a 6.00 ERA and 1.92 WHIP while striking out eight batters and walking 11 through 12 innings. He'll remain with Durham despite being fully recovered, though there is still a possibility he contributes to the Rays' pitching staff later this season.