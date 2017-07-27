Rays' Shane Peterson: Cast off 40-man roster
Peterson was designated for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Peterson's playing time had been dwindling with the increased usage of Corey Dickerson in the outfield, and with Lucas Duda entering the fray, Dickerson will likely spend the bulk of the remainder of 2017 in left field. This makes Peterson a redundant roster piece, so he'll head off the 40-man roster to make room for the new addition. Peterson has enough MLB experience under his belt that he could garner some interest on waivers, although he'll likely act as an organizational depth piece even if he changes organizations.
More News
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Three-hit effort in Saturday's win•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Raps out pair of hits Thursday•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Drives in career-high four runs in majors return•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Called up Friday•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Clears waivers Friday•
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...