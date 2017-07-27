Peterson was designated for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Peterson's playing time had been dwindling with the increased usage of Corey Dickerson in the outfield, and with Lucas Duda entering the fray, Dickerson will likely spend the bulk of the remainder of 2017 in left field. This makes Peterson a redundant roster piece, so he'll head off the 40-man roster to make room for the new addition. Peterson has enough MLB experience under his belt that he could garner some interest on waivers, although he'll likely act as an organizational depth piece even if he changes organizations.