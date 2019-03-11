Dodgers' Shane Peterson: Sent to minor-league camp
Peterson was reassigned to minor-league camp on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Peterson received an invitation to big-league camp when he signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers in January, but he was never likely to break camp with the team. The 31-year-old spent the entirety of 2018 in Triple-A and is likely to do the same again this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Shane Peterson: Hits first spring homer•
-
Dodgers' Shane Peterson: Inks NRI deal with Dodgers•
-
Padres' Shane Peterson: Shifts to minors camp•
-
Padres' Shane Peterson: Inks deal with Padres•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Clears waivers, heads to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Cast off 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...