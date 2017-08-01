Rays' Shane Peterson: Clears waivers, heads to Triple-A
Peterson cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
For the second time this season, Peterson has passed through waivers untouched and reported back to Triple-A Durham. He'll continue to serve as organizational depth with the Bulls.
