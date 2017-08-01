Peterson cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

For the second time this season, Peterson has passed through waivers untouched and reported back to Triple-A Durham. He'll continue to serve as organizational depth with the Bulls.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast