Peterson signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Thursday, Triple-A El Paso broadcaster Tim Hagerty reports.

Peterson spent all of last season with the Rays, splitting time between Triple-A Durham and the majors and posting a combined .279/.313/.479 line with 14 homers (12 with Triple-A) in 106 games between the two teams. He's spent time in the majors with Oakland, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay, compiling a .245/.319/.359 triple-slash across 125 career games. He'll likely serve as organizational outfield depth with the Padres in 2018.