Peterson signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Wednesday that includes an invite to spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old spent all of last season in the minors while younger outfield options were tested in the majors, but he made the most of his stay at Triple-A. Peterson slashed .286/.343/.451 with 11 home runs and 74 RBI with El Paso. He also brings the ability to play all three outfield spots and a bit of first base to the picture.However, the Dodgers have many better options at the major-league level already, so Peterson faces an uphill climb to crack the Opening Day roster in 2019.