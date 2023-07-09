Bradley (5-5) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Bradley made it through three perfect frames before surrendering four runs -- three of which came on a Sean Murphy homer -- in the fourth. Though he was able to complete another scoreless inning, the rough fourth was enough to send Bradley to his fifth loss. The rookie right-hander has hit a rough patch to close out the first half of the season, posting an 11.68 ERA, 2.11 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across 12.1 frames over his past three starts. Bradley began his big-league career in fine fashion, but his recent struggles have him sitting on a poor 5.43 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 61.1 frames heading into the All-Star break.