Walls (quadriceps) is being held back in extended spring training, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

He suffered a quad injury in spring training and could miss roughly the first month of the minor-league season. Walls hit .304/.393/.428 with six homers and 31 steals at Low-A last year, but it's worth noting that was his age-21/22 season, so he was pretty old for the level. Once healthy, he should be assigned to High-A.

