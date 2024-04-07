Alexander completed 4.1 innings against Colorado on Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four batters in a no-decision.

Alexander worked in bulk relief in his first game of the campaign last Sunday versus Toronto, but he was tabbed to start in Coors Field on Saturday. The left-hander pitched poorly enough to take the loss, allowing 10 baserunners while getting just 13 outs, but he was rescued from that fate when Tampa Bay's offense mounted a comeback in the late innings. It remains to be seen how he'll be used moving forward, but Alexander isn't an appealing fantasy target given that he has allowed nine runs and has served up four homers over 9.1 frames on the campaign while posting an 8:4 K:BB.