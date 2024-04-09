Share Video

The Rays placed Alexander on the bereavement list Tuesday.

Alexander has struggled in each of his first two appearances of the season, registering an 8.68 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB over 9.1 innings. He's scheduled to start Friday against the Giants, but he will step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. In a corresponding move, the Rays recalled Kevin Kelly from Triple-A Durham.

