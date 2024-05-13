Alexander (1-2) yielded six runs on seven hits and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Yankees.

Alexander was taken deep three times Sunday, including a pair of two-run shots from Jose Trevino and Aaron Judge. Alexander had given up just two home runs over his previous five appearances before Sunday. Despite the poor final line, it was his longest outing of the year. He owns a 5.45 ERA with a 33:12 K:BB through 39.2 frames. Alexander's next start is lined up to be in Toronto.