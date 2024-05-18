Alexander (2-2) picked up the win Friday, giving up three runs on three hits over 7.1 innings in a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

His final line doesn't look quite so impressive, but the left-hander was perfect through seven innings before a Danny Jansen bloop single with one out in the eighth started a Toronto rally that chased Alexander from the game, and he had to settle for his second quality start of the season. He's now worked at least seven innings in back-to-back starts, although Alexander got tagged for six runs by the Yankees his last time out. He'll carry a 5.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB through 47 innings into his next appearance, but despite the length he's provided of late, it's not clear if Alexander will remain in the rotation when Ryan Pepiot (lower leg) returns.