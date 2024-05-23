Alexander is in line to serve as a bulk reliever in Friday's game versus the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Alexander carried a perfect game into the eighth inning of his last outing in Toronto as a traditional starter, but he's slated to follow opener Shawn Armstrong on Friday. The left-hander holds a 5.06 ERA in six traditional starts and a 5.40 ERA in bulk relief this season.
