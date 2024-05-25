Alexander (2-3) took the loss Friday as the Rays fell 8-1 to the Royals, surrendering eight runs on 11 hits and a walk over five relief innings. He struck out four.

The lefty entered the game after Shawn Armstrong has delivered two perfect innings as the opener, but Kansas City quickly got to Alexander. The eight runs and 11 hits were both seasons worsts for the 29-year-old, and over his last three outings he's been tagged for 17 runs in 19.1 innings. Alexander will carry a 6.06 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB through 52 innings into his next appearance, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the A's.