Alexander allowed five runs on six hits and two walks over five innings during Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out four.
Alexander struggled as he served as the bulk reliever for the Rays. It may have been Shawn Armstrong that was saddled with the loss, but Alexander unofficially earned that distinction with a poor performance that saw him serve up two home runs among the five runs he allowed.
More News
-
Rays' Tyler Alexander: Will be bulk reliever Sunday•
-
Rays' Tyler Alexander: Wins final spot in rotation•
-
Rays' Tyler Alexander: Looks to be in rotation•
-
Rays' Tyler Alexander: Among candidates for starting role•
-
Rays' Tyler Alexander: Completes side session•
-
Rays' Tyler Alexander: Avoids arbitration•