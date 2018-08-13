Glasnow allowed one run on two hits while striking out six across five innings Sunday as he didn't factor into the decision against Toronto.

Glasnow cruised through the first five innings, but he allowed a run in the sixth and exited a 1-1 game shortly after. He's off to a promising start with the Rays after being dealt from the Pirates prior to the trade deadline: he's surrendered three runs and recorded 20 punchouts over 12 frames. Glasnow owns a 3.97 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 92 strikeouts through 68 innings this season.