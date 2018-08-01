Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Will make Rays debut Wednesday
Glasnow will start Wednesday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Glasnow will make his debut with Tampa Bay on Wednesday, a day after being acquired from Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old is expected to pitch 2-to-4 innings as he adjusts from the bullpen role he fulfilled with the Pirates.
More News
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Dealt to Rays in Archer deal•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Bullpen role increasing•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Hit hard by Dodgers•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Pitching effectively from bullpen•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Picks up win in relief•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Adds slider to arsenal•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...