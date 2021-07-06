Brujan is expected to be called up as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While Brujan should be available for Wednesday's twin bill, he could remain on the active roster going forward since Manuel Margot (hamstring) will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list as part of a corresponding move. The 23-year-old has hit just .210 since June 1, but he's slashing .259/.344/.471 with 21 extra-base hits, 37 runs, 29 RBI and 15 stolen bases at Triple-A Durham in 2021.