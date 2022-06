Brujan went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

Brujan slugged a two-run homer off Jordan Montgomery in the second inning and knocked in another run on a groundout in the fourth. This was the first multi-RBI game of his career. Brujan has posted a brutal .165/.210/.261 slash line on the season but has been a bit better in June, hitting .197 (12-for-61) with his only two homers of the season, 10 RBI and a stolen base over 17 games.