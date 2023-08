The Rays optioned Brujan to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Brujan will head back to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for lefty Jalen Beeks, who was recalled from Durham in a corresponding move to give the Rays a fresh arm out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale with the Tigers. During his two-week stint with the Rays, Brujan appeared in five games and logged just three at-bats.