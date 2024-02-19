Diaz is fully healthy entering spring training after battling a groin injury for most of the 2023 season, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz suffered the initial injury in mid-May and went on to miss small chunks of time for the rest of the season with an assortment of lower-body injuries. He focused on agility work this offseason to avoid similar issues in 2024, while also increasing his first-step quickness. It's also worth noting that Diaz played through the pain effectively, as he posted an excellent .406 wOBA with a .193 ISO across 259 plate appearances in the second half.