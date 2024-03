Diaz went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI during Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Diaz accounted for both of the Rays runs scored, going yard off Jose Berrios to lead off the first inning and driving in Rene Pinto on a sixth-inning double. After slashing .330/.410/.522 with a career-high 22 homers in 600 plate appearances during 2023, Diaz is well on his way to repeating -- if not exceeding -- those numbers in 2024.