Diaz isn't in the Rays' lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After going 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBI in his return from a hamstring injury Friday, Diaz will get a breather for the Rays' penultimate game of the season. Isaac Paredes will shift to first base with Curtis Mead at second base, Junior Caminero at third and Taylor Walls starting at shortstop.