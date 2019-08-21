Rays' Yonny Chirinos: Cleared for baseball activities
Chirinos (finger) was cleared to resume baseball activities Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This is encouraging news for the right-hander, who has been shut down since landing on the shelf with right middle finger inflammation near the beginning of August. Chirinos is expected to resume playing catch over the weekend; a timetable for his return will likely come into focus as he ramps up his throwing.
