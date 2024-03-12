Eflin threw 63 pitches across four innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

Eflin was hit hard, surrendering eight hits and eight runs (four earned). However, he spoke after the outing and said that he was working on specific pitches and throwing them in unusual situations, which was the cause of the poor results, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Eflin specifically noted that he got a good feel for his curveball, a pitch he used very effectively in 2023. The Rays haven't officially named their Opening Day starter for a matchup against the Blue Jays, but he would be the most logical candidate.