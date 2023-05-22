site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Zack Burdi: Recalled from Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Burdi was recalled from Triple-A Durham by the Rays on Monday, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Burdi is replacing Jake Diekman, who went on paternity leave. He's tossed three scoreless frames with the Rays this season but might be headed back to Durham once Diekman returns.
