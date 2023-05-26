site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Zack Burdi: Claimed off waivers
RotoWire Staff
May 26, 2023
Burdi was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Friday.
Burdi was designated for assignment by Tampa Bay this past Wednesday after yielding six runs -- five earned -- over four innings of relief. He holds a career 8.44 ERA at the MLB level, but maybe the Dodgers can work some of their magic on the 28-year-old right-hander.
