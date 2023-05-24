Tampa Bay designated Burdi for assignment Wednesday, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.
Burdi was lit up for six runs -- five earned -- in Tuesday's 20-1 loss to the Blue Jays. The transaction removes the right-hander from both the 40-man roster and the 26-man active roster to make room for reliever Ben Heller, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday. If Burdi goes unclaimed or isn't traded, he'll likely report back to Triple-A to provide bullpen depth for the Rays for the rest of 2023.