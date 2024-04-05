Littell came away with a no-decision in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Rockies, allowing one run on five hits over five innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander pounded the strike zone at Coors Field, firing 52 of 69 pitches for strikes, and Littell left the mound with the Rays nursing a 2-1 lead before things got wacky in the late innings. After a solid finish to the 2023 campaign in the Tampa Bay rotation, Littell has been ever better to begin the current campaign, posting a 0.82 ERA through his first 11 innings with an 11:2 K:BB. He lines up to make his next start on the road against the Angels next week.