Littell didn't factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings against the Red Sox. He struck out three.

Littell surrendered his first home run since April 22, yielding a solo home run to Rafael Devers in the second inning. Thursday's outing marked Littell's second time in nine starts allowing four or more runs. On the year, Littell owns a 3.44 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and a 48:4 K:BB across 49.2 innings. He's tentatively scheduled for a rematch with Boston during a three-game homestand early next week.