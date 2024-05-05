Littell allowed one run on six hits while striking out seven over six frames in a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday.

The only run Littell allowed on the night came across in the first inning after the right-hander allowed a leadoff double to Brandon Nimmo to open the frame, followed by an RBI single from Starling Marte. From there, Littell would go on to retire 10 of the next 11 batters he faced, with six of those batters going down on strikes. It marked his fourth start this season in which he's allowed one run or fewer and he's now gone six innings in three straight, posting a 20:0 K:BB over that stretch.