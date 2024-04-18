Littell didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks against the Angels. He struck out seven.

Although Littell didn't walk any batters and yielded merely three runs, he was pulled at 107 pitches without being able to complete six innings. He surrendered his first home run of the campaign, being tagged by Mike Trout for a solo homer in the first inning. Littell boasts a 2.14 ERA with a 22:5 K:BB across 21.0 innings and seems to be building off his 2023 showing with Tampa Bay when he logged a 3-6 record and a 3.93 ERA in 26 appearances (14 starts). He's tentatively scheduled to face the Tigers on Monday.