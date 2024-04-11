Littell came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Angels, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander ran his pitch count up to 99 (62 strikes) before getting the hook, missing out on a chance to secure his second win of the year. Littell has a 1.17 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through three starts and 15.1 innings, and he has yet to serve up a homer despite the fact that one of his outings came in Coors Field. The latter could be key to his fantasy fortunes in 2024 after he was tagged for 13 home runs in 87 innings with Tampa Bay last season. Littell lines up for a rematch with the Halos back at home early next week.