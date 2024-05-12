Littell (2-2) got the victory Saturday versus the Yankees, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He notched three strikeouts.

Littell came into this outing with zero walks over his last four starts and at least six strikeouts in all of those outings. While he went the other direction in both areas during Saturday's start, it was an effective outing nonetheless. Littell is sitting on a 3.02 ERA, but this was his first win since March 30. His next outing projects to come in Boston.