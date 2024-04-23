Littell (1-1) took the loss Monday against the Tigers, allowing five runs on nine hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

Littell allowed a solo homer to Mark Canha on the third pitch of his start Monday and never seemed to recover. Despite surrendering five runs, Littell managed to generate 15 whiffs and match his season-high in strikeouts with seven. The 28-year-old starter sports a 3.33 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB over 27 innings. His next start is scheduled against the White Sox on the road.