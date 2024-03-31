Littell (1-0) earned the win over the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

It wasn't the most dominant outing in terms of swings and misses (11), but Littell got the whiffs when he needed them with two strikes. A waiver claim by the Rays last May after the Red Sox designated him for assignment, Littell has somehow turned himself into a viable No. 3 starter for Tampa Bay, though fantasy managers will face a tough decision this upcoming week with a trip to notoriously hitter-friendly Coors Field on tap.