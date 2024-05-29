Littell (2-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Rays fell 3-0 to the A's, allowing three unearned runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out nine.

The right-hander set a new career high in strikeouts, generating 30 called or swinging strikes among his 95 pitches, but a Brandon Lowe error helped prolong the sixth inning and set the stage for a three-run homer by Miguel Andujar. Littell had to settle for his fourth quality start of the year, and he'll take a 3.03 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 64:10 K:BB through 62.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Baltimore.