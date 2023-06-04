Dalbec is batting .421 (24-for-57) with nine home runs and 19 RBI over the last 15 games at Triple-A Worcester, but the Red Sox don't have room for him on the major-league roster, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. "We're glad that he's doing well. You know, not only hitting for power, but hitting for average. But obviously roster wise right now, this is who we have," manager Alex Cora said.

The Red Sox appear committed to Triston Casas at first base despite early struggles, and they have a right-handed bat behind him in Justin Turner. If there's no room for Dalbec in Boston, his obvious value to the organization comes as a possible trade chip, particularly if he keeps hitting like this. For the season, Dalbec is batting .310/.426/.662 with 14 homers, 35 RBI and 36 runs over 40 games for the WooSox.