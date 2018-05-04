Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Recalled from Pawtucket
Poyner was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The Red Sox elected to recall Poyner and option Marcus Walden to the minors in order to replenish their bullpen heading into the weekend. Over six appearances with Boston this year, Poyner has logged a 2.57 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with an 8:1 K:BB. Expect him to serve in low-leverage situations with the major-league team.
More News
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Activated, sent to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Throws clean inning Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Rehab outing on tap Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Lands on DL•
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...