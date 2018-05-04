Poyner was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox elected to recall Poyner and option Marcus Walden to the minors in order to replenish their bullpen heading into the weekend. Over six appearances with Boston this year, Poyner has logged a 2.57 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with an 8:1 K:BB. Expect him to serve in low-leverage situations with the major-league team.