Bello (lat) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bello resumed mound work this week as he comes back from right lat tightness and has now been cleared for game action. He's missed just two weeks of action, so Bello will probably need just the one rehab start if all goes well. That sets him up to return as soon as May 12 against the Nationals.