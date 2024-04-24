The Red Sox placed Bello on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to April 21, with right lat tightness.

Manager Alex Cora said in an interview on WEEI that Bello felt the discomfort following his last start, but the team is optimistic he will miss only the minimum 15 days. If that's the case, his next outing would come on May 7 in Atlanta. Bello had been slated to start Thursday in Cleveland, but the Red Sox could move Kutter Crawford up a day to start on regular rest.