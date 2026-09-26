Bello didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs, allowing four hits and a walk over four scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander was lifted after just 58 pitches (39 strikes), denying him a shot at his seventh win of the season. The restricted workload suggests that Boston wants Bello to be available for the start of the postseason next week, and he's earned a prominent role by producing a 2.11 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 48:12 K:BB over 55.1 innings since rejoining the big-league staff just before the All-Star break.