Bello (lat) said Tuesday that he will start Sunday's game against the Nationals, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Bello made a rehab appearance Tuesday at Double-A Portland, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters across 2.2 innings. Despite his unremarkable performance, the right-hander said he came away from the start without any pain and is ready to return to Boston's rotation. Bello holds a 3.04 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 26.2 innings so far this year.